Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

YMCA of Northwest La. developmental projects underway; new location coming to Ellerbe Rd.

By Tamer Knight
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is continuing to expand in the community with new projects.

The staff at the YMCA say their mission is to bring the community together through healthy living, youth development and social responsibility. With these core values, they are looking to expand their brand with new projects within the community.

YMCA
YMCA(KSLA)
YMCA
YMCA(KSLA)

In addition to the two current locations, new construction has begun for the third location on Ellerbe Road. It is a $10 million to $12 million project that’s expected to be completed between September and October.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile male found shot dead lying in road in Marshall
Teen to be tried as adult for allegedly sexually assaulting child
Then-Louisiana State Police commander Col. Henry Lee Whitehorn Sr. became Shreveport police...
Henry Whitehorn wants to be Caddo’s sheriff
Leone Samuels, DOB: 6/26/1995
Man arrested after victim badly beaten
Police are sharing these surveillance cameras photos from inside Boost Mobile in hopes someone...
SPD looking for man accused of robbing cellphone store

Latest News

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is collecting to fans to give to senior citizens in...
Salvation Army of NWLA holding fan drive to help beat summer heat
Salvation Army of NWLA hosting fan drive to help beat summer heat
Salvation Army of NWLA hosting fan drive to help beat summer heat
New project underway for YMCA
American Red Cross looking for volunteers this hurricane season