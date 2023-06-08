YMCA of Northwest La. developmental projects underway; new location coming to Ellerbe Rd.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is continuing to expand in the community with new projects.

The staff at the YMCA say their mission is to bring the community together through healthy living, youth development and social responsibility. With these core values, they are looking to expand their brand with new projects within the community.

YMCA (KSLA)

In addition to the two current locations, new construction has begun for the third location on Ellerbe Road. It is a $10 million to $12 million project that’s expected to be completed between September and October.

