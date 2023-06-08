TTPD: Suspect wanted in connection to shootout

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect in connection to an incident that occurred around 7:30 p.m. on May 20.

Officers originally responded to the area of Babb Lane and Tracola Street on a shots fired call. A caller told 911 they heard at least 20 shots and witnessed a white Nissan on the scene.

While heading to the call, an officer saw the Nissan at an intersection as it ran a red light. He pursued the car until it eventually stopped on East 42nd Street in Arkansas. The driver and passenger were arrested after two guns and drugs were found in the car. They were later identified as 20-year-old Zachary Moore and a 17-year-old male.

During the investigation, detectives discovered surveillance video from the area that captured the incident. TTPD says the video showed a dark car passing the Nissan and stopping. A man with a rifle then stepped out of the car with a rifle and started shooting at the Nissan. They then got out of their vehicle and shot back.

After several shots were exchanged, the two in the Nissan fled and the other man ran off on foot.

Moore was charged with deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest with a previous detention. The teen was charged with deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm. Both are currently in the Bi-State Jail.

Detectives identified Datrit Harris as the suspect from the dark vehicle. There is a warrant out for his arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police at (903) 798-3116, or Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

