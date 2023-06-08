Traffic stop ends in altercation with officers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During a traffic stop, a man refused to exit his vehicle and ended up in a fight with officers.

On June 7, at 7:35 p.m., the Shreveport Police Community Response performed a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Market Street. Officers asked the driver, Hayward Steadman, 55, to step out of his vehicle. Steadman reportedly refused and a struggle ensued. During the altercation, Steadman allegedly kicked the officer in the abdomen while on the ground.

With the help of another officer, Steadman was taken into custody following the struggle.

The officer who was kicked did not sustain any lasting injuries.

Steadman was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Steadman was charged with battery on a police officer, one count of resisting with force, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of careless operation of a vehicle, one count of an open alcoholic beverage container, and multiple traffic offenses.

“The United State Supreme Court has held that police officers can order drivers to get out of their vehicles during lawful traffic stops,” says a statement by the Shreveport Police Department. “Once a motor vehicle has been lawfully detained for a traffic violation, the police officers may order the driver to get out of the vehicle without violating the Fourth Amendment’s proscription of unreasonable searches and seizures.”

