Storm chances increase heading into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain will stay spotty through Friday, but a stalled cold front in the area as we start the weekend will increase storm chances on Saturday. Otherwise expect to see more typically hot and humid early summer days ahead.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible through early evening. Rain chances will fade away as temperatures slowly cool overnight. We’ll fall through the 80s and back into the 70s this evening. By morning temperatures will dip in the upper 60s to around 70 in most areas.

Friday will turn out much like Thursday did. We’ll see plenty of early day sunshine with a quick warm up. Temperatures will near 90 by the lunch hour. Clouds will build through the afternoon with a few isolated showers and storms expected. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s and it will feel a few degrees hotter with the humidity.

Showers and storms are expected to pick up in coverage on Saturday, but not everyone will get rained on. A few strong to severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Strong wind gusts and hail could accompany some of the storms along with heavy downpours and frequent lightning. The chance for rain is around 40%.

Before any rain gets going we’ll see more heat and humidity with temperatures climbing from around 70 in the morning to the low 90s by early to mid afternoon.

Rain chances are expected to drop off on Sunday although a few isolated storms remain possible. Temperatures will heat up a little more with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and plenty of humidity around.

Limited rain chances will continue into early next week. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for highs. With the humidity it’s likely to feel like the low 100s. By mid to late week rain is looking less likely with slightly hotter conditions. Temperatures could reach the upper 90s for highs by the end of the week.

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.