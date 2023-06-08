Getting Answers
SPAR partners with Special Olympics to host sports camp

The Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR), Special Olympics, and other organizations are sponsoring a sports-focused camp.
By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT
On June 13 - 15, Camp Shriver will be held at the Princess Park Community Center, 931 Baker Street, Shreveport. The camp will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

Activities:

  • Bocce
  • Tennis
  • Flag Football
  • Softball/Tball
  • Volleyball

All participants participating in Camp Shriver need to complete a Special Olympic Medical packet.

History:

Camp Shriver has been happening in Shreveport-Bossier for over a decade, and it has an extensive history.

The first camp Shriver was founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1962 and was started in her backyard. Her vision was that through sports, the lives of people with intellectual disabilities would be transformed and public perceptions would be changed forever.

One of the most important aspects of Camp Shriver was the interactions between children with special needs and typical children. She would recruit high school and college students to act as counselors for the camp, and it was almost a one-on-one situation, with 34 children, and 26 counselors.

To learn more about the history of Camp Shriver, visit https://www.specialolympics.org/about/history/camp-shriver.

