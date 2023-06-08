School portrait photographer in Shreveport pleads guilty to child porn charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 60-year-old man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced for juvenile pornography charges.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, June 7 that Mitchel Solice, 60, a well-known portrait photographer for area schools, admitted in court to photographing, videotaping, filming, or otherwise reproducing visually sexual performances involving a juvenile under the age of 17. The DA’s office says Solice said he did not take the images, but that they were on his computer system.

Solice was sentenced to five years each on three counts; these sentences will run consecutively for a total of 15 years. Solice must also register as a sex offender for 15 years after he’s released.

