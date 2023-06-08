Poster revealed for 2023 Red River Revel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is returning to Shreveport for its 47th year.

The annual festival will be held downtown at Festival Plaza Sept. 30 through Oct. 8. This year’s poster was unveiled Thursday, June 8 at Sci-Port Discovery Center.

Architect and sketch artists, Mike McSwain, collaborated on the design of poster. It features landmarks of Festival Plaza, but with a futuristic twist, including flying cars, ultramodern skyscrapers, and festivalgoers walking around.

“Mike McSwain is well known for his architectural designs such as Sci-Port, Caddo Common Park, and developments all over the world, but he is also a gifted sketch artist,” said Logan Lewis, executive director of the Red River Revel. “He took this project and ran with it! There are several nods to the direction the Revel is headed this year and we are very pleased with how the artwork turned out.”

A limited number of posters will be for sale during the festival.

This year’s music lineup includes:

Paul Cauthen

Eric Gales

Here Come the Mummies

Sophie B. Hawkins

More!

Music lineup for Red River Revel (Red River Revel)

A number of artists from all over the ArkLaTex will also be at the festival. This year, there will also be a unique tribute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. The lineup for that will be announced later in the summer.

“This lineup was the most challenging we’ve put together by far and we’re really proud of it,” Lewis said. “Last year’s lineup was some new and a lot of nostalgia, and this year’s lineup is the direct opposite. Approximately half of the artists on this roster are releasing new original music in 2023, so it is delightful to present the ArkLaTex with a diverse lineup of the music of today.”

The Red River Revel is expanding this year; the children’s activity area will be returned to the parking lot next to Sci-Port on Clyde Fant Parkway.

Click here for more details about this year’s festival.

