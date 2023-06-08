Getting Answers
New Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium reopens after $41 million renovation

$41 million renovation reimagines New Orleans riverfront attraction
By John Snell
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The new Audubon Insectarium and its sister attraction, the Audubon Aquarium on the New Orleans Riverfront reopened to the public Thursday (June 8).

The $41 million dollar renovation paired two of the city’s top attractions under one roof.

The Insectarium, which had been housed in the U.S. Custom House on Canal Street, is occupying the space that had been used by the old IMAX theatre.

