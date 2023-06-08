Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Natchitoches announces details of Juneteenth festival

Juneteenth celebrates slaves in Galveston, Texas finally being freed nearly two years after the...
Juneteenth celebrates slaves in Galveston, Texas finally being freed nearly two years after the Civil War ended.(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The City of Natchitoches is hosting a Juneteenth celebration downtown on Saturday, June 17.

Back in 2021, Governor John Bel Edwards declared Juneteenth a state holiday. The day commemorates June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger led Union soldiers to Galveston, Texas to announce the news that the Civil War was over and President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves in the U.S.

The festival will be held in the downtown riverbank area.

NATCHITOCHES JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

  • Popup shops: 3-10 p.m.
  • DJ Rob Real: 3-6 p.m.
  • Louisiana Sidemen: 6-8 p.m.
  • Keith Frank: 8:15-9:45 p.m.
  • Fireworks: 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile male found shot dead lying in road in Marshall
Barbara Smith-Iverson
Petition filed calling for Caddo school board member to vacate her seat because she doesn’t live in district
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply.
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply
Shreveport warns customers of planned boil advisory due to water main repairs
Traveyon Henderson, 24
Arrest made 7 years after man shot dead in Texarkana

Latest News

Kyle Burks, Audubon Nature Institute Chief Operating Officer, demonstrates a digital screen...
New Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium reopens after $41 million renovation
Hayward Steadman.
Traffic stop ends in altercation with officers
Body found near I-30 in Texarkana; cause of death under investigation
Body found near I-30 in Texarkana; cause of death under investigation
Cpl. Shawn Kelly Funeral