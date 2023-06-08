Natchitoches announces details of Juneteenth festival

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The City of Natchitoches is hosting a Juneteenth celebration downtown on Saturday, June 17.

Back in 2021, Governor John Bel Edwards declared Juneteenth a state holiday. The day commemorates June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger led Union soldiers to Galveston, Texas to announce the news that the Civil War was over and President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves in the U.S.

The festival will be held in the downtown riverbank area.

NATCHITOCHES JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Popup shops: 3-10 p.m.

DJ Rob Real: 3-6 p.m.

Louisiana Sidemen: 6-8 p.m.

Keith Frank: 8:15-9:45 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:45 p.m.

