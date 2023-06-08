Crank up that A/C this afternoon!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very warm and muggy this morning with temperatures already in the 70s for some! As we head through the day, try and find some air conditioning because it will be turning hot across the ArkLaTex with readings soaring into the mid 90s. Like recent days, clouds will build and this will lead to a handful of storms by afternoon. Any storms that develop will slowly die out as we head into the evening with quiet conditions overnight.

It’s another hot and humid day for Friday with those typical pop up storms during the afternoon. Highs again will soar into the low and mid 90s regionwide.

Things get more interesting by Saturday as a stronger disturbance approaches from the west and a front stalls over the ArkLaTex. This will bring a much better chance of storms and even the potential for severe weather. Large hail, damaging wind and torrential rainfall will be the main threats with any storms that develop. This looks like one of the more active days we’ve had in awhile so stay weather aware!

Storm chances go down a bit for Sunday and it will be another hot and very muggy day with highs in the 90s but feels like temps nearing the century mark.

Speaking of the heat, that will be the big weather story heading into next week. Long range forecast models continue to indicate a stretch of very hot weather with highs climbing close to 100 by next Wednesday and then remaining there for several days after. With the humidity around, it will be oppressive!

Rain chances heading into next week remain very uncertain. Some guidance suggests a completely dry forecast while other models indicate that we could have a more active thunderstorm pattern. Stay tuned for updates on this!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

