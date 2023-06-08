Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Crank up that A/C this afternoon!

By Matt Jones
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very warm and muggy this morning with temperatures already in the 70s for some! As we head through the day, try and find some air conditioning because it will be turning hot across the ArkLaTex with readings soaring into the mid 90s. Like recent days, clouds will build and this will lead to a handful of storms by afternoon. Any storms that develop will slowly die out as we head into the evening with quiet conditions overnight.

It’s another hot and humid day for Friday with those typical pop up storms during the afternoon. Highs again will soar into the low and mid 90s regionwide.

Things get more interesting by Saturday as a stronger disturbance approaches from the west and a front stalls over the ArkLaTex. This will bring a much better chance of storms and even the potential for severe weather. Large hail, damaging wind and torrential rainfall will be the main threats with any storms that develop. This looks like one of the more active days we’ve had in awhile so stay weather aware!

Storm chances go down a bit for Sunday and it will be another hot and very muggy day with highs in the 90s but feels like temps nearing the century mark.

Speaking of the heat, that will be the big weather story heading into next week. Long range forecast models continue to indicate a stretch of very hot weather with highs climbing close to 100 by next Wednesday and then remaining there for several days after. With the humidity around, it will be oppressive!

Rain chances heading into next week remain very uncertain. Some guidance suggests a completely dry forecast while other models indicate that we could have a more active thunderstorm pattern. Stay tuned for updates on this!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile male found shot dead lying in road in Marshall
Barbara Smith-Iverson
Petition filed calling for Caddo school board member to vacate her seat because she doesn’t live in district
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply.
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply
Shreveport warns customers of planned boil advisory ahead of water main repairs
Traveyon Henderson, 24
Arrest made 7 years after man shot dead in Texarkana

Latest News

Cranking up the heat today
Matt's morning weather update
Another hot one tomorrow
The heat train keeps chugging along!
More heat and storms Thursday
Jeff's Wednesday evening weather update
American Red Cross
American Red Cross looking for volunteers this hurricane season