CPSO summer camps for kids cover gun safety, stranger danger and other educational topics

Here’s what parents can expect
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a number of free summer camp programs for kids.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a number of free summer camp programs for kids.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With summer now in full swing, many parents are looking for summer camp programs for their kids to attend.

On Thursday, June 8, KSLA talked with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, which is offering multiple free summer camps for kids this year.

Deputy Brenda Wadsworth visited the station to provide more details about registration, and what parents can expect. The camps will cover things like gun safety, stranger danger and other educational topics.

Click here for more information about the camps and programs available.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

