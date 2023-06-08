Caddo might resort to traffic cameras to crack down on speeders in the parish

Getting Answers
Caddo commissioners today will consider authorizing the parish administrator to seek proposals for an automated traffic enforcement system to be operated on roads in unincorporated areas of the parish. (Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)(Source: WALB)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Parish might turn to traffic cameras to help crack down on speeders.

Commissioners today will consider authorizing the parish administrator to seek proposals for an automated traffic enforcement system to be operated on roads in unincorporated areas of the parish.

The Caddo Commission meeting starts at 3:30 p.m. and is available for viewing here:

Caddo Parish Commission Regular Session - Thursday, June 8, 2023

Agenda: http://www.caddo.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_06082023-1414?html=true. Please note that this livestream is intended to be a one-way communication, and comments will not be responded to.

Posted by Parish of Caddo on Thursday, June 8, 2023

Shreveport has drawn criticism for the traffic camera enforcement system it operates in school zones within the city.

This is the agenda packet for today’s Caddo Commision meeting:

Below is video of the Caddo Commission’s work session Monday, June 5:

Caddo Parish Commission Work Session – Monday, June 5, 2023

Agenda: http://www.caddo.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_06052023-1437?html=true. Please note that this livestream is intended to be a one-way communication, and comments will not be responded to.

Posted by Parish of Caddo on Monday, June 5, 2023

The Shreveport School Zone cameras have been a hot topic of discussion since they were implemented at the beginning of the school year.

