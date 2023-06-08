Caddo might resort to traffic cameras to crack down on speeders in the parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Parish might turn to traffic cameras to help crack down on speeders.

Commissioners today will consider authorizing the parish administrator to seek proposals for an automated traffic enforcement system to be operated on roads in unincorporated areas of the parish.

Shreveport has drawn criticism for the traffic camera enforcement system it operates in school zones within the city.

The Shreveport School Zone cameras have been a hot topic of discussion since they were implemented at the beginning of the school year.

