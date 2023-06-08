Caddo might resort to traffic cameras to crack down on speeders in the parish
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Parish might turn to traffic cameras to help crack down on speeders.
Commissioners today will consider authorizing the parish administrator to seek proposals for an automated traffic enforcement system to be operated on roads in unincorporated areas of the parish.
Shreveport has drawn criticism for the traffic camera enforcement system it operates in school zones within the city.
