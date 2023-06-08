Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Body found near I-30 in Texarkana; cause of death under investigation

Body found near I-30 in Texarkana; cause of death under investigation
Body found near I-30 in Texarkana; cause of death under investigation(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A death investigation is underway by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, police were called to a welfare check on a body laying in a grassy area on East 51st Street near I-30. Upon arrival, officers found the man was deceased.

Officials say there doesn’t appear to be foul play in the death and it’s unknown at this time if heat played a part. The man is believed to have been homeless.

An autopsy is pending.

STAY UP-TO-DATE ON THE LATEST NEWS>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile male found shot dead lying in road in Marshall
Barbara Smith-Iverson
Petition filed calling for Caddo school board member to vacate her seat because she doesn’t live in district
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply.
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply
Shreveport warns customers of planned boil advisory due to water main repairs
Traveyon Henderson, 24
Arrest made 7 years after man shot dead in Texarkana

Latest News

Hayward Steadman.
Traffic stop ends in altercation with officers
Juneteenth celebrates slaves in Galveston, Texas finally being freed nearly two years after the...
Natchitoches announces details of Juneteenth festival
Kyle Burks, Audubon Nature Institute Chief Operating Officer, demonstrates a digital screen...
New Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium reopens after $41 million renovation
Cpl. Shawn Kelly Funeral