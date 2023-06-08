Body found near I-30 in Texarkana; cause of death under investigation

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A death investigation is underway by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, police were called to a welfare check on a body laying in a grassy area on East 51st Street near I-30. Upon arrival, officers found the man was deceased.

Officials say there doesn’t appear to be foul play in the death and it’s unknown at this time if heat played a part. The man is believed to have been homeless.

An autopsy is pending.

