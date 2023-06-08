Body found near I-30 in Texarkana; cause of death under investigation
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A death investigation is underway by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
Just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, police were called to a welfare check on a body laying in a grassy area on East 51st Street near I-30. Upon arrival, officers found the man was deceased.
Officials say there doesn’t appear to be foul play in the death and it’s unknown at this time if heat played a part. The man is believed to have been homeless.
An autopsy is pending.
STAY UP-TO-DATE ON THE LATEST NEWS>>
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.