Blue Bell releases new delicious coffee ice cream flavor

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Need an extra jolt in your day? Pick up a pint of this coffee flavor ice cream!

On June 8, Blue Bell Ice Cream announced a new coffee-flavored ice cream, Java Jolt. The flavor combines Blue Bell’s coffee ice cream with chunks of dark chocolate and a coffee fudge swirl.

“Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt,” said Joe Robertson, the executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!”

Now you have even more of a reason to have ice cream in the morning.

Java Jolt is available in the pint size for a limited time, so get it while you can.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

