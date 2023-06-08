4 teens arrested in connection to multiple carjackings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to multiple car jackings across Shreveport.

On June 5, Shreveport police responded to reports of a carjacking in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive. The victim informed officers that four suspects armed with guns robbed him of his vehicle and other possessions.

On June 7, another carjacking was reported in the 1600 block of Barton Street. The victim was robbed of a gray Honda Accord and other possessions while making a Door Dash delivery by four suspects. Shortly after this incident, patrol officers responded to a stolen vehicle at a gas station on north Hearne Avenue. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but they were about to get away.

There was a short pursuit, followed by a chase on foot. All four suspects were arrested and charged with numerous crimes, including armed robbery and illegal possession of stolen things. Two firearms and both stolen vehicles were recovered.

The suspects include a 14-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old.

