2 men arrested for alleged rape of 17-year-old juvenile

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A concerned parent reported the rape of their son, now two men have been arrested in possible connection to the assault.

On June 7, two men were arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old juvenile back in November on the 2600 block of Sevier Street.

It began on Nov. 12, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) Sex Crime office was contacted by a concerned parent who stated her son had just been sexually assaulted by two older men.

A detective responded to investigate and after gathering information and forensic evidence, Tyrone D. Pickrom, 47, and Damarquis Davis, 34, were both arrested and charged with 2nd-degree rape.

The two men could fave up to 40 years in prison at hard labor.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.