Teen missing from home on Elon Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a teen who ran away from home.

Lazarion Burk, 14, was last seen in the 3500 block of Elon Street on June 6. Burk has brown dreads that are shoulder-length. He’s 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 105 lbs. Burk was last seen wearing a black and gold hoodie with the word “savage” written on the front. He was also wearing black pants and white Crocs.

Police say Burk is known to frequent the 3500 block of Lakeshore Drive with a group of friends.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

