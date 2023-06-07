Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD asking for information on whereabouts of missing 21-year-old man

(WALB)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a missing 21-year-old man.

Dakota Dalme was last seen on May 12 in the 900 block of McNeil St. He has thinning brown hair and a full beard.

The missing man is approximately 5′7 tall and weighs about 185 pounds. On one arm, he has a tattoo of a soldier kneeling with a flag. Dalme also possibly has a lip piercing.

Dakota Dalme, 21
Dakota Dalme, 21(SPD)

Police are asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile male found shot dead lying in road in Marshall
Teen to be tried as adult for allegedly sexually assaulting child
Then-Louisiana State Police commander Col. Henry Lee Whitehorn Sr. became Shreveport police...
Henry Whitehorn wants to be Caddo’s sheriff
Leone Samuels, DOB: 6/26/1995
Man arrested after victim badly beaten
Police are sharing these surveillance cameras photos from inside Boost Mobile in hopes someone...
SPD looking for man accused of robbing cellphone store

Latest News

American Red Cross says the ArkLaTex still impacted by hurricanes
Red Cross looking for volunteers for hurricane season
Traveyon Henderson, 24
Arrest made 7 years after man shot dead in Texarkana
Lazarion Burk, 14
Teen missing from home on Elon Street