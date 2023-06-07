SPD asking for information on whereabouts of missing 21-year-old man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a missing 21-year-old man.

Dakota Dalme was last seen on May 12 in the 900 block of McNeil St. He has thinning brown hair and a full beard.

The missing man is approximately 5′7 tall and weighs about 185 pounds. On one arm, he has a tattoo of a soldier kneeling with a flag. Dalme also possibly has a lip piercing.

Dakota Dalme, 21 (SPD)

Police are asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.

