Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport warns customers of planned boil advisory ahead of water main repairs

(WWNY)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory has been issued for some water customers in Shreveport ahead of repairs taking place Wednesday, June 7.

City crews will be working on a 24″ transmission main that feeds the main pressure zone. Crews were on site as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and are working to identify the leak. Once found, water will be shut off so repairs can be made.

City officials say repairs will take six to eight hours. During this time, customers living in the 2700-2800 blocks of Ashton Street, and those in the 1100-1400 blocks of Andrew Street will be without water. Some areas may experience low pressure.

As a precaution, a voluntary boil advisory is being issued for once service is restored and samples are collected to confirm the absence of coliform bacteria. Once that happens, the Shreveport Department of Water and Sewerage and the Louisiana Department of Health will cancel the boil advisory.

Anyone who has questions should call 318-673-7300 or 318-673-5510.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen to be tried as adult for allegedly sexually assaulting child
Then-Louisiana State Police commander Col. Henry Lee Whitehorn Sr. became Shreveport police...
Henry Whitehorn wants to be Caddo’s sheriff
Leone Samuels, DOB: 6/26/1995
Man arrested after victim badly beaten
Police are sharing these surveillance cameras photos from inside Boost Mobile in hopes someone...
SPD looking for man accused of robbing cellphone store
Ronnie Coker speaking to a group of students at Airline High School
Veteran coach Ronnie Coker passes away

Latest News

American Red Cross says the ArkLaTex still impacted by hurricanes
Red Cross looking for volunteers for hurricane season
Police are sharing these surveillance cameras photos from inside Boost Mobile in hopes someone...
SPD looking for man accused of robbing cellphone store
Former Bridge City Center for Youth escapee Curtis Tassin, shown here as a 16-year-old,...
Mother arrested following juvenile’s escape from custody