Shreveport warns customers of planned boil advisory ahead of water main repairs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory has been issued for some water customers in Shreveport ahead of repairs taking place Wednesday, June 7.

City crews will be working on a 24″ transmission main that feeds the main pressure zone. Crews were on site as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and are working to identify the leak. Once found, water will be shut off so repairs can be made.

City officials say repairs will take six to eight hours. During this time, customers living in the 2700-2800 blocks of Ashton Street, and those in the 1100-1400 blocks of Andrew Street will be without water. Some areas may experience low pressure.

As a precaution, a voluntary boil advisory is being issued for once service is restored and samples are collected to confirm the absence of coliform bacteria. Once that happens, the Shreveport Department of Water and Sewerage and the Louisiana Department of Health will cancel the boil advisory.

Anyone who has questions should call 318-673-7300 or 318-673-5510.

