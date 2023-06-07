Getting Answers
Salvation Army of NWLA holding fan drive to help beat summer heat

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is collecting to fans to give to senior citizens in need this summer.(KSLA)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the hot weather impacts all homes, it’s particularly tough on the elderly as many live on a limited income.

To help combat this issue, the Salvation Army is holding a fan drive for seniors and other community members in need. Fans can be dropped off at the Salvation Army through July 7. The office is located at 200 East Stoner Ave. in Shreveport. Anyone with questions about the program should call 318-424-3200.

On Wednesday, June 7, Julie Allen, development director for the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana, joined KSLA to talk about their mission.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The fan drive collection is from June 5 - July 7.

