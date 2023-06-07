Registration open for Father’s Day 5K Run & Walk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On a Mission LLC and nonprofit iGive are partnering to host the fourth annual Father’s Day 5K Run & Walk!

Organizers say their goal is to help raise funds for single fathers who need help with their child’s school supplies, or who have children going to college.

The Lead Runners for 2023 include: Mayor Tom Arceneaux, Commissioner Mario Chavez, Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson, City Marshal James Jefferson, 5K Founder Alex T. Ray and Fire Chief Clarence Reese Jr.

Father's Day 5K Run & Walk (KSLA)

Registration costs:

Ages 19 & older - $25 until June 9/ $35 on race day

Infant to 5 - $10 until June 9/$15 on race day

Children 6 to 18 - $15 until June 9/ $20 on race day

Pre-registered participants will get a free T-shirt. There will be a post-run party with food, drinks, horse back riding and more!

The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 at Southern Hills Park. To register, click here.

