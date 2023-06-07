MPC president suggests another special meeting about land use and transportation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “May 31st wasn’t strictly intended to be a debate about the merits of the I-49 project,” MPC President Bill Robertson said. “It turned into that, but it wasn’t intended to be that way.”

So he is calling for another special MPC meeting.

Last week, Robertson said, the grassroots group Allendale Strong made a presentation to discuss what it described as a disconnect between land use planning and transportation planning.

However, due to time constraints, some people got a limited time to talk.

“People came because they wanted to have their thoughts heard and there wasn’t enough time. I think we should give them more time,” Robertson said.

“If we were to have a follow-up meeting, I would suggest that whoever wants to speak address that topic — Is there a disconnect between land use and transportation? If so, why? Do we need to try to connect the two and make for a better outcome for our city?” he added.

The I-49 inner-city connector was a big topic at the meeting May 31. Members of Allendale Strong said they don’t want the connector going through their neighborhood.

“The idea that you would have an elevated, 3.5-mile four-lane built through a neighborhood is without any analyses to the city planners. To me, that’s ridiculous,” Robertson said.

KSLA News 12 reached out to the Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments (NLCOG) about whether a decision has been made on the placement of the connector. Their response: “No decision has been made.”

When asked where NLCOG is with the I-49 Connector process, NLCOG responded: “We are currently evaluating several alternatives in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.”

Robertson said instead of going through Allendale, the improvements can be made to the north-south loop formed by Louisiana Highway 3132 and Interstate 220 or a business boulevard.

“It’s going to cost a billion dollars. The federal government is broke. The state government is broke. The city is broke. Where are they going to get the money? A compromise for me is to improve the loop system around the city. Allendale Strong has proposed a business boulevard that would go from the intersection of (I-)20 and (I-)49 to north Shreveport. It would use Pete Harris Drive, North Common Street and North Market Street to create this boulevard. It would generate wealth in the community, it would encourage business. It would not run over neighbors.”

It has not yet been confirmed whether and, if so, when another special MPC meeting would be held.

