Mother of slain man still searching for justice 7 years after son’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Keanyatta Johnson frequently sits alongside a memorial that she created in her home in remembrance of her son.

“This is my child; this is my space. He’s gone, but when you walk in here, you’re gonna know he’s still alive in my heart,” Johnson said.

Johnson says her son, Veandrew Hudson, was shot and killed back in March of 2016 while he was with a friend. He was only 22 years old when he lost his life.

Hudson was on the way to his sister’s house when he noticed a car following him and a friend. He asked his friend, who was driving, to stop so could find out what was going on.

Veandrew Hudson was 22 years old when he lost his life in March of 2016.

According to Johnson, her son exchanged words with the people in the other vehicle. As he was turning back to get into his friend’s car, he was fatally shot at least twice in his lower body. His friend then drove away without him.

“It’s a vision in my head, seeing my son laying in a ditch dying by himself, nobody there. Not his mother, his sister, grandma, nobody,” Johnson lamented.

Hudson left behind three children. But he was never able to meet one because he was killed before the child was born.

“He was a good dad, you know. He would always have his kids; he loved his children,” Johnson said.

Johnson says she wants justice for her son.

“I’m not going to have peace until I get justice. I’m gonna be like this until somebody pays for what they did to my son,” Johnson said.

Shreveport police say the case is still open and they are actively investigating any leads towards a suspect. Anyone with information can anonymously leave a tip with the real time crime stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Johnson says she plans to continue fighting until justice is served.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.