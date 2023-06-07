McCurtain Co. residents left frustrated after meeting with Okla. representative on sheriff refusing to resign

IDABEL, Okla. (KSLA) - For the first time Wednesday, June 7, McCurtain County residents got to meet in-person with their state representative, Eddy Dempsey, since several county leaders, including the sheriff, were recorded making remarks about lynching Black people and killing two newspaper reporters.

A number of McCurtain County residents attended a town hall meeting June 7, 2023 to demand answers from one of their state representatives. (KSLA)

A number of McCurtain County residents attended a town hall meeting June 7, 2023 to demand answers from one of their state representatives. (KSLA)

For the past two months, some residents have called for the resignation of those allegedly on the audio recording, but Sheriff Kevin Clardy has refused. Those at Wednesday’s meeting wanted to know if Dempsey thought the sheriff should resign before his term expires.

“Why is he still there? Because we elected him and that is the end of the discussion on that. If I didn’t think I did anything wrong, I wouldn’t step down, but that’s not me. The investigation is still going on, so how can I make an assumption if we are still going on with the investigation?” Dempsey said.

A group called McCurtain County Movement 2023 invited the state representative to the town hall meeting Wednesday. Idabel’s mayor, Craig Young, left the meeting disappointed with the answers he heard.

“I’m not done with this. I just need a break right know. Oh, I think it is terrible. I don’t think he answered nothing. I don’t think he had no answers for no one,” Young said.

”I don’t know that one either,” Dempsey said at the meeting when asked how to get the sheriff removed from office.

“Basically vague. We are still frustrated that we are not getting answers from our representatives and we are not getting answers from our sheriff,” said Cedrick McCane, who attended Wednesday’s meeting and is a member of the McCurtain County Movement 2023 group.

Idabel Mayor Craig Young (KSLA)

Although there were no definite answers, organizers said the meeting was not a waste of time, but that it gave them an opportunity to decide what direction they need to take to put this issue to rest.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.