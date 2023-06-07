Getting Answers
Man seriously injured after crashing into Four Mile Creek

By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - State and county emergency crews in Miller County, Ark., were able to free a man Tuesday morning (June 6) from underneath an interstate bridge after the vehicle he was driving went into Four Mile Creek.

A 48-year-old man was rescued from Four Mile Creek in Miller County, Ark., after he crashed into the water Tuesday, June 6, 2023.(KSLA)
A 48-year-old man was rescued from Four Mile Creek in Miller County, Ark., after he crashed into the water Tuesday, June 6, 2023.(KSLA)

It took multiple workers around 30 minutes to get 48-year-old Gary Waggoner, of Fouke, Ark., to a waiting ambulance.

Officials with Arkansas State Police said Waggoner was headed south on I-49 when his truck left the roadway and went airborne then landed in the creek. Rescue workers had to extricate Waggoner from his truck before getting him to safety.

Waggoner was taken to a Texarkana hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

