Man in his 50s arrested for inappropriate contact with 2 teen girls

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 53-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly having inappropriate contact with two teenage girls.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating in late May when they got a complaint that an adult man was having inappropriate contact with two girls, ages 13 and 14, in Bossier City. As the investigation progressed and interviews were conducted, detectives were able to identify the suspect and issue an arrest warrant for Tony Thanh Pham, 53, of Shreveport.

On June 2, Pham was arrested at his job at taken in for questioning. During the interview, Pham reportedly admitted to his involvement with the teen girls. He was booked into Bossier Max on three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Pham’s bond was set at $675,000.

