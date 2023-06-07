Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down

Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.(Dave Dostie Photography via WABI)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (Gray News) – Maine’s oldest working lobster trapper just turned 103 but has no plans of slowing down.

Virginia Oliver, of Rockland, celebrated her 103rd birthday Tuesday.

She has been lobstering on and off for over 90 years and is known as the Lobster Lady among locals.

Her story went viral when she was 101, and she has even had a children’s book written about her.

Appropriately titled “The Lobster Lady,” Alexandra Hinrichs tells a story about Oliver’s childhood growing up on the mainland in Maine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen to be tried as adult for allegedly sexually assaulting child
Then-Louisiana State Police commander Col. Henry Lee Whitehorn Sr. became Shreveport police...
Henry Whitehorn wants to be Caddo’s sheriff
Police are sharing these surveillance cameras photos from inside Boost Mobile in hopes someone...
Man robs Shreveport cellphone store
Ronnie Coker speaking to a group of students at Airline High School
Veteran coach Ronnie Coker passes away
Leone Samuels, DOB: 6/26/1995
Man arrested after victim badly beaten

Latest News

American Red Cross says the ArkLaTex still impacted by hurricanes
Red Cross looking for volunteers for hurricane season
FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81
Hundreds of people gather in Atlanta's City Hall on Monday, June 5, 2023, to speak ahead of a...
Atlanta organizers unveil plan to stop ‘Cop City’ at the ballot box