Lights of Hollywood South could shine once again in Northwest Louisiana
Louisiana lawmakers extend film tax credit program
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana lawmakers have extended the film tax credit program in the Bayou State.
What does that mean for Shreveport-Bossier City area?
Shreveport’s role in film and television is marked with great hits like HBO’s “Trueblood” and blockbusters like “Battle Los Angeles.”
Once a staple in Hollywood South, now the lights could shine again since Louisiana lawmakers have voted to extend the film tax credit program.
It initially was supposed to end in 2025 but now will expire in 2031 and will cost taxpayers $150 million per year.
“If you take the money off the table completely, this is actually PR for Northwest Louisiana you can’t buy. The reputation we have is hard-working, business-minded and easy to do business with,” said Rocky Rockett, of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation.
Just two years ago, a similar proposal to extend the tax credit failed in the state House of Representatives. This time around, it overwhelmingly passed. However, senators from Northwest Louisiana — Greg Tarver and Barrow Peacock — voted against the bill.
“There’s arguments on both sides that we don’t get the earn out of it or we do get the earn out of it. I think there could be some subliminals on both sides,” Rockett said.
“But at the end of the day, you’re creating job opportunities for someone who nine times out of 10 would’ve been leaving our area. They can stay home, build their families, build their wealth, build their opportunities here.”
The extension of the tax credit gives filmmakers the opportunity to use Louisiana as a backdrop.
One actor said it’s the little things about being able to work right here in Northwest Louisiana.
“The beauty about being able to work from home is you can sleep in your own bed. Like, I love my bed so much. I spent a lot of money on it. Being able to sleep in it is a beauty,” one actor said.
“As well as being able to connect with the things you know and the things that you enjoy and being able to show that to other people that come and work from out of town and show them that, yeah, it’s a little small city but it’s kind of cool in its own way.”
Many of you might remember the movie and TV scene that emerged in the late 2000s after Hurricane Katrina forced the closure of a lot of studios and relocation of them to Northwest Louisiana.
Most recently, rumor has it that rapper 50-cent and the city of Shreveport have been in talks and that several letters of intent have been submitted regarding Millennium Studios and Stageworks of Louisiana. However, nothing is official just yet.
“Another one of the many flavors that we have in our city to have things that people can be entertained by and be proud of is movies,” said producer Clint McCommon, of Fairfield Studios. “We have possibly a TV show moving in with 50 cent. It brings a little excitement, something positive to talk about. A lot of people focus on the negative things, but it’s a lot of positive things to talk about.”
Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor is also fond of the extension and had this to say:
“I think it’s absolutely impeccable. When we had the film industry in Shreveport, we were booming. It’s going to propel our economy and will put us back where we were during Hollywood South. This is a win for Shreveport and we are ready for business.”
