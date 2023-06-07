Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Kilauea volcano erupts again, creating spectacular glow

New video shows the moment Kilauea erupted this morning.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

At around 4:45 a.m., webcam images showed a glow at the summit, indicating that an eruption had begun.

Moments later, images showed fissures at the base of the crater, generating lava flows on the surface of the crater flow.

Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Officials stressed that the activity is confined to Halemaumau and does not pose a threat to the public. Hazards will be reassessed as the eruption continues.

The observatory has raised the volcano alert level for Kilauea from “watch/orange” to “red/warning.”

Scientists said it started Tuesday evening, citing increased earthquake activity and ground deformation at the summit and indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will continue to closely monitor the situation.

The most recent eruption at Kilauea’s summit began on Jan. 5 and lasted for 61 days.

In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the...
In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Wednesday June 7, 2023. Kilauea, the second largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting Wednesday morning, officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement. Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted from Sept. 2021 to Dec 2022. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)(AP)

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen to be tried as adult for allegedly sexually assaulting child
Then-Louisiana State Police commander Col. Henry Lee Whitehorn Sr. became Shreveport police...
Henry Whitehorn wants to be Caddo’s sheriff
Leone Samuels, DOB: 6/26/1995
Man arrested after victim badly beaten
Police are sharing these surveillance cameras photos from inside Boost Mobile in hopes someone...
SPD looking for man accused of robbing cellphone store
Ronnie Coker speaking to a group of students at Airline High School
Veteran coach Ronnie Coker passes away

Latest News

American Red Cross says the ArkLaTex still impacted by hurricanes
Red Cross looking for volunteers for hurricane season
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis undergoes abdominal surgery, will stay in hospital for several days
Shreveport warns customers of planned boil advisory ahead of water main repairs
Police are sharing these surveillance cameras photos from inside Boost Mobile in hopes someone...
SPD looking for man accused of robbing cellphone store