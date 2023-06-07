Getting Answers
Juvenile male found shot dead lying in road in Marshall

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A juvenile is dead after a shooting in Marshall early Wednesday morning (June 7).

The Marshall Police Department says just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers got calls about someone lying in the road in the 1800 block of Alexander Street. Officers who responded found a juvenile Black male dead from a gunshot wound.

Early details from the investigation show the juvenile had been lying in the street long enough that two people drove past him, but did not call police.

Anyone with information in this case should call Marshall PD at 903-935-4575. Those who wish to stay anonymous should call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

