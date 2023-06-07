It’s a rinse & repeat forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Different day, some old weather story! Starting off mostly clear, warm and muggy this morning with wake up temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. As we head through the day, clouds will build once again leading to a handful of late day storms. Like recent days, storms will be few and far between with many of you likely staying dry. Highs will reach into the upper 80s and low 90s.

It’s a rinse-and-repeat forecast for the rest of the week with highs each day in the low 90s and that typical summer humidity. Spotty storms will develop each afternoon but these will be very hit & miss so many of us might stay dry throughout the week. Even though showers won’t be widespread, a few could still pack a punch with torrential rainfall and gusty wind being the primary threats.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it stays hot but the humidity will likely increase even more making for oppressive conditions. Scattered storms will continue to be in the forecast each afternoon. Long-range forecast charts indicate that we could start to crank up the heat and humidity even more beyond the seven-day forecast. Summer is here to stay!

