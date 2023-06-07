Getting Answers
The heat train keeps chugging along!

By Austin Evans
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! The heat just keeps going and going and going! High temperatures in the low-90s are expected today with heat index values likely making it feel like the lot to mid-90s regardless if you actually make it to a measured temperature of 90. We have the chance for some storms in the afternoon as usual thanks to the heat. Tonight we’ll cool off to the upper-60s overnight.

It’s a rinse-and-repeat forecast for the rest of the week with highs each day in the low 90s and that typical summer humidity. Spotty storms will develop each afternoon but these will be very hit & miss so many of us might stay dry throughout the week. Even though showers won’t be widespread, a few could still pack a punch with torrential rainfall and gusty wind being the primary threats.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it stays hot but the humidity will likely increase even more making for oppressive conditions. Scattered storms will continue to be in the forecast each afternoon. Long-range forecast charts indicate that we could start to crank up the heat and humidity even more beyond the seven-day forecast. Summer is here to stay!

