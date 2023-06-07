Good Samaritans stop to help man trapped in flooding truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man had to be rescued from his vehicle in the midst of storms and floods Saturday (June 3).

When Keyana Murray left her home to get dinner with her grandfather Saturday evening, they made a shocking discovery.

“He was almost completely underwater,” Murray said.

A man had to be rescued Saturday evening. (Keyana Murray)

After hearing about flooding in the area, Murray says something told her to check the fairgrounds underpass. It was the same underpass Murray’s car had flooded in just a few weeks earlier.

“This just happened to me not even a month ago. I was in the same situation, but the water was nowhere deep as it was for him,” Murray explained.

When Murray and her grandfather arrived, they saw a lagoon of water. Far in the distance, they noticed a man standing in the water. Murray, who’s only 5′0 and her granddad that recently suffered from a stroke, decided it would be best to call for help.

“They said that the guy had suffered like two strokes and was paralyzed on one side, so he actually couldn’t get out of the vehicle to save himself,” Murray said.

She says she called 9-1-1 several times for help, but due to flash flooding, several major streets in Shreveport were blocked. but the water kept rising and the man was almost completely submerged.

“I called [and] no one came, so we were just kind of nervous and scared for him because the water was getting higher and higher,” Murray said.

The man was stuck in the water for nearly an hour before Shreveport firefighters were eventually able to come and rescue him.

Murray says she’s glad she stopped to help.

“I would want someone to help me because in a way he was helpless. And I feel like I really did do something good for somebody else, not intentionally like I wasn’t looking for a prize or anything from it. I just genuinely didn’t want him to be hurt,” she said.

Murray and her grandfather drove the man home. His family had been worried about him because they hadn’t heard from him for hours.

