Fire in Grand Cane claims the life of man

GRAND CANE, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after a fire at a mobile home in DeSoto Parish.

It happened Sunday, June 4 around 12:15 p.m., officials with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal report. DeSoto firefighters responded to reports of a mobile home in the 200 block of Kayla Drive on fire. When they got there, they learned two men were inside when the fire started. One was able to escape and tried to help the second man, who was mobility-challenged, get out, but was unsuccessful.

Officials say the fire started in the bedroom. The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it’s possible an electrical malfunction associated with overheating during the charging of an appliance is to blame.

It’s also unclear if there were functioning smoke alarms in the home.

DOWNLOAD THE KSLA NEWS 12 APP

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.