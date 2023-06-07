Getting Answers
Finance expert discusses 3 ways to teach kids about money

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Knowing how to manage money is an important life skill. It’s especially important to teach kids about money in order to set them up for success.

On Wednesday, June 7, Colin Evans with Evans Financial Group joined KSLA to talk about three ways to teach kids about money. This includes:

  • Allowance and budgeting
  • Money games and simulations
  • Having an open dialogue and using real life examples

Evans recommends parents download this free book to help educate their children about money.

