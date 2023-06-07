Expert explains how to know which sunscreen SPF is right for you

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As the hot summer days invite us outside, it’s important to remember there’s potentially hidden danger to take into account, too.

Even 30 minutes of intense sun exposure can start to damage your skin.

On Tuesday, June 6, KSLA was joined by Dr. Rodrigo Martinez Monedero, who talked about how prevention is key.

He also discussed different SPF levels, and how going out at different times of the day can play a big role in the intensity of the rays. And he also talked about when a sunburn is bad enough to seek medical attention.

