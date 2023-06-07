Getting Answers
Expert explains how to know which sunscreen SPF is right for you

He also talks about when a sunburn is bad enough to seek medical attention
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(U.S. Air Force / Meagan Schutter)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As the hot summer days invite us outside, it’s important to remember there’s potentially hidden danger to take into account, too.

Even 30 minutes of intense sun exposure can start to damage your skin.

On Tuesday, June 6, KSLA was joined by Dr. Rodrigo Martinez Monedero, who talked about how prevention is key.

He also discussed different SPF levels, and how going out at different times of the day can play a big role in the intensity of the rays. And he also talked about when a sunburn is bad enough to seek medical attention.

Expert explains how to know which sunscreen SPF is right for you
