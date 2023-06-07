Getting Answers
Child porn possession arrest made in Bossier

Robert Wayne Kovacs, 58
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 58-year-old man from Bossier City is accused of possessing child porn materials.

The sheriff’s office says on June 5, Robert Wayne Kovacs, 58, who lives on Columbia Circle, was arrested by detectives on two counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation into Kovacs’ alleged crimes began after the sheriff’s office got a tip regarding his activities.

Kovacs was booked into Bossier Max with a bond set at $40,000.

