Arrest made 7 years after man shot dead in Texarkana

Traveyon Henderson, 24
Traveyon Henderson, 24(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department has made an arrested in a 7-year-old homicide case.

In January of 2016, Fred Griffin was found shot several times in his home on Waterman Street. He didn’t survive.

Traveyon Henderson, who was 17 at the time, was booked into the Bi-State Jail Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He’s charged with capital murder. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest in 2021, but had to wait until he was released from prison on an unrelated charge before it could be served. Officials say a custody hold was placed on him so once he finished his sentence for the other charge, he’d be transported to Texarkana.

ORIGINAL STORY>>> Family of slain man believes someone was trying to kill him

Police say another warrant is still outstanding for another man in connection with Griffin’s murder. That individual is also currently in prison for another crime. Similar to Henderson, once his sentence is complete, he’ll be transferred to Texarkana. Police say because he was 15 when the murder was committed, they cannot release his name.

Detectives say they believe robbery was the motive for the murder.

“I’m extremely proud of the work that our detectives have done on this case over the years. The fact that they never gave up is what has brought us to this moment and the ability to give Mr. Griffin’s family some degree of closure. They’ve done an outstanding job!” said Chief Kevin Schutte.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

