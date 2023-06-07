Getting Answers
American Red Cross looking for volunteers this hurricane season

By Michael Barnes
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On June 1, we officially entered hurricane season and it’s a long way to the end of November.

This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted that up to 30 different storms and hurricanes will come from the Atlantic.

The American Red Cross Red Cross of Louisiana says they’ve already begun recruiting volunteers and training them for hurricane safety. Karen McCoy says they’re looking for all types of volunteers: people to work at their evacuee shelters, mental health professionals, nurses and more.

“Volunteers are the heartbeat of our organization, they truly are. We’re 90 percent volunteer-led.”

She says while south Louisiana is the most at impacted by hurricanes, the ArkLaTex still gets the harsh winds, flooding and more.

“In addition to that, we want to help our residents in south Louisiana. We’re one of the first stops on the evacuation route. Needless to say, we end up sheltering a lot of these people that have nowhere to go. They literally have lost everything.”

There will be a training course for volunteers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 24 at the American Red Cross (805 Brook Hollow Drive).

