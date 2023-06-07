Getting Answers
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody

Police confirmed the two who died are a Huguenot High School graduate and his father.
Police confirmed a total of seven people were shot outside of Altria Theater after a Richmond high school graduation celebration.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Huguenot High School graduate and their father were killed, and five others were injured in a shooting outside Altria Theater after a graduation ceremony.

Richmond police said in a press conference around 5:15 p.m., officers were inside Altria Theater running security when they reported hearing gunshots outside. Officers on traffic detail found “multiple victims.”

Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards says a total of seven people were shot. An 18-year-old graduate and his 36-year-old father died as a result of their injuries. A 31-year-old is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Edwards also confirmed four other males, ages 14, 42, 55 and 58, were injured but are expected to be okay.

Six other people sustained injuries unrelated to the gunfire, three reported needing to be transported to the hospital for anxiety, two were injured from falls and a 9-year-old was hit by a car as they were running away from the area. That child is also expected to be okay.

Police have a 19-year-old man in custody that they believe was involved in the shooting. He is expected to be charged with two counts of second-degree murder with more potential charges.

Police also think the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

Richmond Public Schools confirmed the shooting happened outside the theater after Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony and occurred in Monroe Park adjacent to the theater. The district says they have canceled all high school graduation ceremonies this week. RPS says it will share further updates soon about rescheduling commencement ceremonies.

All RPS schools will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7, out of “an abundance of caution,” according to a message sent to families.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as we get more information.

