Warm with just a few late day storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off warm and muggy again with wake up temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. A stray shower will be possible across east Texas but it should be a dry morning for most of us. Heading into the afternoon, it’s more of the same with warm and muggy conditions and just a few pop up storms. Overall, it should be slightly cooler than it was on Monday with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s and a few spots pushing 90.

It’s a rinse-and-repeat forecast for the rest of the week with highs each day in the low 90s along with that typical summer humidity. Spotty storms will develop each afternoon but these will be very hit & miss so many of us might stay dry throughout the week. Even though storms won’t be widespread, a few could still pack a punch with torrential rainfall and gusty wind being the primary threats.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it stays hot but the humidity will likely increase even more making for oppressive conditions. Scattered storms will continue to be in the forecast each afternoon. Long-range forecast charts indicate that we could really start to crank up the heat and humidity even more just beyond the seven-day forecast. Summer is here to stay!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.