Veteran coach Ronnie Coker passes away

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Longtime baseball coach Ronnie Coker has passed away.

Coker, a two-time state championship winning coach, battled Stage IV colon cancer. Throughout his fight, the Minden native continued to help and inspire others through his “Win the Day Foundation.”

After concluding his coaching career, he served as athletic director for Airline High School, until his retirement in 2021.

Coker was 58 years young.

