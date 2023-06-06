Getting Answers
Veteran coach Ronnie Coker passes away

Later served as athletic director for Airline High School
Ronnie Coker details fight versus Stage IV colon cancer
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Longtime baseball coach Ronnie Coker has passed away.

Coker, a two-time state championship winning coach, battled Stage IV colon cancer. Throughout his fight, the Minden native continued to help and inspire others through his “Win the Day Foundation.”

After concluding his coaching career, he served as athletic director for Airline High School, until his retirement in 2021.

Coker was 58 years young.

