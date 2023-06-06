Utility spokeswoman, tree expert answer questions about trees and power outages

(KSLA) — When it rained, it poured.

Thousands were impacted by Saturday’s storms that included power outages, flooding and downed trees.

One person died in floodwaters.

And during the peak hours Saturday night, more than 24,000 people were without electricity.

Now people are cleaning up the mess left behind.

“The official start of hurricane season was June 1st, and we always encourage our customers to stay weather aware, prepare for the unexpected, just kind of like this weekend,” SWEPCO spokeswoman Shantell Jordan said.

The utility blamed the power outages on strong winds, lightning and flooding. And there was one other factor.

Downed trees.

So we got answers from SWEPCO on the impact trees have on power outages.

“For the safety of yourself and your family, we ask that you please do not attempt to cut back the trees near our powerlines, but instead report the threat on SWEPCO.com,” Jordan said. “And once we get your report, we’ll inspect it and determine whether your regular scheduled tree-trimming service for your location should be moved up.”

KSLA also spoke with a certified tree specialist who can gave us advice on the proper way to maintain your trees as you prepare for the upcoming storm season.

“The proper way is to cut the selective branches or selective weight reduction and to really have a good plan,” said Bill Ledger, of All About Trees. “There is a standard, an ISA standard way of doing it.”

And with the increased amount of water expected this hurricane season.

“We’ve had a lot water. A lot of water,” Ledger said. “And all that water holding to those roots all the time. In some of these areas that don’t have the best drainage or just because it’s so much really challenges the roots to go into a anaerobic state where it doesn’t uptake as well and doesn’t respirate as well. Roots need oxygen.”

SWEPCO customers can report power outages through the utility’s app or website and also request services to have trees analyzed near power lines.

“And while we aim to eliminate threats to our communities’ electricity, we are not authorized to trim trees strictly for the protection of private property,” Jordan explained.

