‘That’s okay. That was no great loss’, says city administrator after assistant fire chief’s resignation causes volunteer shortage

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The burning question in one East Texas community is safety after a several volunteer firefighters have left their job.

The New Boston Texas Fire Department is short of volunteers now that Michael Fuller, the assistant chief, has resigned.

“We decided to resign because we felt we had ineffective leadership, and there were some questionable acts going on,” Fuller said.

Five other firefighters joined Fuller in leaving the department. His letter of resignation questioned the leadership of fire department Chief Chris Taillon and the qualifications of other volunteer firefighters.

“The assistant fire chief, Mike Fuller, decided he would resign from the department. That’s okay. That was no great loss,” New Boston City Administrator Wayne Dial said.

Dial said the resignations should not affect emergency service for the New Boston community. The city administrator said over the last six months that those who resigned have made less than 15% of emergency calls.

“Those people weren’t showing up anyway, so we still have a very strong fire department. They answered calls all weekend, this weekend without their help, so I’m not concerned with them leaving. I think the city is going to be better off without them,” Dial said.

According to Dial, the department still has enough volunteers to keep the trucks running, but the former assistant fire chief had something to say about that.

“The thing that they have lost the most of, they have loss everybody that is medically certified except for one, and they have nobody with formal training and certification,” Fuller said.

There are only two paid members of the fire department, which are the chief and assistant chief. All others are volunteers.

