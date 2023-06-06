Teen arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting child

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

On June 2, a detective with the Youth Services Unit arrested the 17-year-old for the alleged crime. Officials say a forensic interview showed the victim was assaulted on multiple different occasions.

The teen has been charged with first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile; he was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

