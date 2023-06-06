Resident recalls trying to save 2 in vehicle submerged in Hearne underpass floodwaters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport was hit by a massive downpour this past weekend.

Water was just inches from reaching the overpass above the Hearne Avenue underpass.

Just a few days later, you can still see what’s left of the Saturday’s floodwaters.

It wasn’t just flooded in that area. First responders rescued drivers all over Shreveport.

But at the flood-prone area of Hearne Avenue, a couple of people got trapped in their vehicle in the water and one of them died.

“I seen dude standing on top of his car or whatever,” Shuntail Ellis said. “My uncle was like ‘Man, we gotta do something about this. Those people are about to drown.’”

Ellis lives near the underpass and witnessed the entire struggle.

“You had people crying, you got a lot of people video camera and everything. It seemed like a huge tragedy.”

It was not the first time the underpass took on massive amounts of water. But the flooding Saturday, Ellis said, was like something he’d never seen.

“I’ve never seen it get this high. It was like how did that even happen?” he said. “But when I think about it, I look at it like the sewage control, like trash being thrown in the sewage control probably has something to do with stopping up the drainage.”

He wanted to save the people stuck in the flooding. But, for his safety, Shreveport police told him to wait for more efficient help.

“When I was about to get ready to go dive in the water to at least try to help out, the police said ‘Look, y’all can hop in the water or whatever. If you hop in the water to save them, we are going to cuff you and take you to jail.’”

So all Ellis could do was stand to the side and watch everything take place.

“It wasn’t scary for me. I know it was scary for the people that was in the accident.”

Storms hit the ArkLaTex Saturday, June 3.

