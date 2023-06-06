Marshall resident wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall resident hit the jackpot with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The Texas Lottery Commission reported that a resident who wished to remain anonymous has won the top prize of $1 million from the scratch ticket game VIP Club. The ticket was purchased at Food Fast #1020, located at 204 E. Pinecrest Drive, in Marshall.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Overall odds of winning any prize of $50 or more in the game are one in 5.01.

