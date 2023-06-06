Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Marshall resident wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off

Cash money
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall resident hit the jackpot with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The Texas Lottery Commission reported that a resident who wished to remain anonymous has won the top prize of $1 million from the scratch ticket game VIP Club. The ticket was purchased at Food Fast #1020, located at 204 E. Pinecrest Drive, in Marshall.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Overall odds of winning any prize of $50 or more in the game are one in 5.01.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are sharing these surveillance cameras photos from inside Boost Mobile in hopes someone...
Man robs Shreveport cellphone store
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved
Greenwood police are sharing these images of two men who fled after a traffic stop June 4,...
Greenwood police officer severely injures shoulder during traffic stop
Brittney Behan & Collin Nading
Man violently beaten with hammer; 2 suspects arrested
Then-Louisiana State Police commander Col. Henry Lee Whitehorn Sr. became Shreveport police...
Henry Whitehorn wants to be Caddo’s sheriff

Latest News

LDWF has verified that two Northern Snakehead fish and a ball of fry were spotted in a video...
Invasive ‘Northern Snakehead’ fish found in Louisiana
William Owen, 55
Firefighters allegedly threatened by man with knife while responding to blaze
Visitors must now fill out an access pass 30 days in advance if they plan to visit the...
How BAFB played a part in WWII & continues to honor D-Day
Wiley College
Wiley College hosting summer youth empowerment summit