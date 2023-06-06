Man arrested after victim badly beaten
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 27-year-old man is now behind bars for allegedly beating an older man.
The Shreveport Police Department says back on May 3 around 5:45 p.m., officers were called out to a local hospital about a patient who had been badly beaten. Police say the victim had significant injuries.
Investigators were able to identify Leone Samuels, 27, as the suspect accused of beating the 62-year-old victim. A warrant for his arrest on a charge of second-degree battery was issued.
On June 6, Samuels was arrested. Police say the victim is expected to recover.
