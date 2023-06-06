Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Invasive ‘Northern Snakehead’ fish found in Louisiana

LDWF has verified that two Northern Snakehead fish and a ball of fry were spotted in a video...
LDWF has verified that two Northern Snakehead fish and a ball of fry were spotted in a video that was reportedly taken in Old River in Minorica, a rural community in Concordia Parish.(LDWF)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Northern Snakeheads, a non-native species of fish native to Asia, have been spotted in Louisiana’s Old River in Minorica, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

The presence of two adult Northern Snakeheads and a cluster of fry was reportedly captured on video.

These highly predatory fish pose a threat to native species as they can outcompete and prey upon them. While LDWF says it will closely monitor the situation, it does not anticipate major impacts on native fish populations, as snakeheads reproduce at a slower rate compared to other invasive species.

In the event of catching a Northern Snakehead, anglers are advised not to release it back into the water. Instead, they should take a side view photo, kill the fish, double bag it, freeze it, and contact LDWF’s Aquatic Invasive Species Hotline for further instructions at (225) 765-3977 or AquaticInvasives@wlf.la.gov.

Officials say Northern Snakeheads are edible, and consuming them is legal and safe.

LDWF has verified that two Northern Snakehead fish and a ball of fry were spotted in a video that was reportedly taken...

Posted by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are sharing these surveillance cameras photos from inside Boost Mobile in hopes someone...
Man robs Shreveport cellphone store
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved
Greenwood police are sharing these images of two men who fled after a traffic stop June 4,...
Greenwood police officer severely injures shoulder during traffic stop
Brittney Behan & Collin Nading
Man violently beaten with hammer; 2 suspects arrested
Then-Louisiana State Police commander Col. Henry Lee Whitehorn Sr. became Shreveport police...
Henry Whitehorn wants to be Caddo’s sheriff

Latest News

Marshall resident wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off
William Owen, 55
Firefighters allegedly threatened by man with knife while responding to blaze
Visitors must now fill out an access pass 30 days in advance if they plan to visit the...
How BAFB played a part in WWII & continues to honor D-Day
Wiley College
Wiley College hosting summer youth empowerment summit