Henry Whitehorn wants to be Caddo’s sheriff

Incumbent Steve Prator already has announced his candidacy for re-election
Then-Louisiana State Police commander Col. Henry Lee Whitehorn Sr. became Shreveport police chief in 2007 after serving more than 25 years with State Police. The U.S. Air Force veteran previously was a patrolman with St. Louis Metropolitan police. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Eleanor Ransburg
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Former Shreveport Police Chief Henry Lee Whitehorn Sr. plans to run for Caddo Parish sheriff this fall.

He is expected to make a formal announcement this month.

The retired U.S. marshal previously served as superintendent of Louisiana State Police and, later during Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration, worked on the local level as the city’s chief administrative officer.

The Shreveport native also has served in the U.S. Air Force.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, who has held the job for more than two decades, already has announced his candidacy for re-election.

KEY DATES:

Sept. 13: Deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or at the OMV office

Sept. 30-Oct. 7: Early voting

Oct. 14: Primary election

